China Commerce Agency Declines to Confirm Size of US Farm Imports Agreed for 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) China 's National Development and Reform Commission declined on Friday to confirm that Beijing would import $50 billion worth of US farm products in 2020 under its phase one trade deal with Washington

The two agreed a limited trade agreement in principle on Thursday.

It will see the United States scale down existing import tariffs on Chinese goods and prevent new ones from going into effect this Sunday.

"China will increase imports of high quality and competitive US agricultural products. But the text of the phase one agreement is going through the review procedures. Regarding the details of the agreement and figures, we will announce that in the future," Ning Jizhe, the agency's vice chair, said.