China Committed To Fostering Amity, Inclusiveness In Asia: FM Spokesperson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) China remains firmly committed to rooting itself in its neighborhood and contributing to regional development, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
He emphasized that the principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness will continue to benefit more people across Asia and contribute to building an Asian community with a shared future, bringing greater stability and hope to the world.
Lin's remarks came in response to a media query at a regular press briefing, following a recent think tank article which noted that China and ASEAN are emerging as a new center of influence in East Asia.
The article highlighted that the China-ASEAN relationship -- grounded in complementary interests, frequent trade and shared values -- holds significant relevance not only for Asia but also for the global community, with observers pointing to China-ASEAN cooperation as a model for China's broader engagement with neighboring countries.
Over the past three decades, China and ASEAN have maintained a stable and growing dialogue partnership, Lin said, adding that their cooperation has become increasingly resilient, dynamic and productive, making it one of the most vibrant and successful collaborative models in both the Asia-Pacific region and the world.
Lin said that China and ASEAN have been each other's largest trading partners for five consecutive years, with bilateral trade reaching 6.99 trillion Yuan (around 970.32 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2024 and the 3.0 upgrade protocol of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area is expected to be signed within the year.
China-ASEAN relationship vividly reflects China's longstanding principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy, as well as its commitment to fostering friendship and partnership with neighboring countries, Lin said, adding that political mutual trust and shared interests between China and its neighbors continue to deepen.
China has become the largest trading partner of 18 countries, while regional cooperation mechanisms such as East Asia Cooperation, Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, China-Central Asia Cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have played a significant role in advancing regional economic integration, according to the spokesperson.
Lin said that as part of the big Asian family, China remains committed to fostering friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit, openness and inclusiveness with its neighbors.
Recent Stories
AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration
Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..
Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..
Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role
Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation
Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..
More Stories From World
-
China committed to fostering amity, inclusiveness in Asia: FM spokesperson6 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry in court to challenge 'unjustified' UK security downgrade16 minutes ago
-
Four killed in head-on car crash in south Brazil16 minutes ago
-
Estidamah launches program to enhance Azolla cultivation efficiency for farmers26 minutes ago
-
World's 'exceptional' heat streak lengthens into March56 minutes ago
-
Consul General commends work of Pakistani officers serving New York police56 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry in court to challenge UK security downgrade2 hours ago
-
Saudi Fund for Development signs $10 million deal to boost renewable energy in Solomon Islands2 hours ago
-
Japan vows to host successful world athletics c'ships, Deaflympics2 hours ago
-
Consul General commends work of Pakistani officers serving New York police2 hours ago
-
Borouge announces increased dividend of 16.2 fils per share from 20252 hours ago
-
Trump says EU tariff proposal 'very, very bad to us'3 hours ago