China Committed to Political Solution for Venezuelan Crisis - Spokesman

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Beijing supports helping both sides of the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela to find a peaceful solution, Geng Shuang, the spokesman for China 's Foreign Ministry, announced during a Thursday briefing.

"China's position on the issue of Venezuela is precise and unchangeable, we support international efforts for the promotion of peace and also assisting the government and the opposition of Venezuela in the search of the quickest political solution through dialogue and consultations. We will continue henceforth to make constructive efforts," Geng said.

The spokesman did not confirm whether China had received an invitation to a meeting in Lima regarding the situation in Venezuela.

Protests have been on and off for years in Venezuela due to the numerous crises the country has faced, but in January they intensified in response to President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration. The opposition coalesced around President of the opposition-controlled National Assembly Juan Guaido, whom Maduro called a puppet of the United States. China, who enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with Venezuela under Hugo Chavez, was naturally inclined to tacitly support Maduro.