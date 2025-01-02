China committed to taking more practical steps to further enhance SCO cooperation: Mao Ning

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday China is advancing its work of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) presidency at a rapid pace. China on Thursday released the emblem for its tenure as the rotating presidency of the SCO for 2024-2025 with unique Chinese features: a slogan of the rotating presidency, "Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the move," circles around the main body in three languages: Chinese, Russian and English.
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing held here pointed out the slogan's emphasis on "action" demonstrates that China is committed to taking more practical steps to further enhance SCO cooperation in politics, security, the economy and people-to-people exchanges. China will be more proactive in improving the SCO mechanism, building an SCO community with a shared future and opening up new space for win-win cooperation, she added.
"As we enter the year of 2025, China is advancing its work of presidency at a faster pace. China will host a summit featuring friendship, solidarity and fruitful outcomes, as well as more than 40 institutionalized meetings," Mao Ning said.
She said that China will also hold major events, including the SCO political parties forum, a forum on poverty reduction, another forum on people-to-people exchanges, and one on friendship cities, along with the SCO international investment and trade expo.
Flagship events, including a film festival, tv festival, art festival, a youth innovation and entrepreneurship competition, and a Chinese calligraphy competition, will also be held, she said.
Since assuming the rotating presidency, China has already held a series of events, including the Green Development Forum and the 42nd meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.
