China Communist Party 'central Threat Of Our Times': Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called China's ruling Communist Party "the central threat of our times" that challenges Western principles.

"The Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times," Washington's top diplomat said at a joint appearance with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

He added that Western allies must "ensure that the next century is governed by these Western democratic principles".

