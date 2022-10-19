China Complains to UK Over 'Malicious Riots' Near Its Consulate in Manchester

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) China has made representations to the United Kingdom in connection with the "malicious riots" outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, a group of people reportedly dragged a Hong Kong protester into the premises of the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beat him up. The man was hospitalized with injuries, including cuts below his eye. The UK Foreign Office has summoned a Chinese envoy in connection with this incident.

According to Wang, the perpetrator deliberately and illegally entered the Chinese Consulate's grounds, causing injuries to personnel and endangering the security of the diplomatic mission.

In addition, the spokesman expressed the hope that the UK will ensure the proper security of the Chinese diplomatic missions and their personnel residing in its territory.

Diplomatic institutions of any country have the right to take the necessary measures to ensure the peace of the mission, Wang said in a previous statement.