China Completes 2020 Carbon Emission Target Early

Fri 25th September 2020

China has achieved this year's carbon dioxide emission target ahead of schedule, Liu Youbin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :China has achieved this year's carbon dioxide emission target ahead of schedule, Liu Youbin, spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said on Friday.

By the end of 2019, the country's carbon emission intensity had decreased by 48.1 percent compared with the level in 2005, with its non-fossil fuels in Primary energy consumption reaching 15.3 percent, Liu said in an interview.

China has always attached great importance to tackling climate change, and has taken a series of measures, including adjusting industrial structures, optimizing energy mixes, improving energy efficiency, and promoting the construction of carbon markets, said Liu.

China's pilot carbon trading market had a total carbon emission trading quota of 406 million tonnes by the end of August, becoming the world's second-largest market, according to the ministry.

The country is determined to work with other countries to build a global climate governance system which is fair, equitable, and win-win through cooperation, and to promote the full, effective, and sustained implementation of the Paris Agreement, Liu added.

