China Completes Land-Based Mid-Range Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:21 PM
China's military successfully tested a land-based mid-range missile interception system on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) China's military successfully tested a land-based mid-range missile interception system on Thursday.
"On Feb 4, 2021, China conducted a land-based mid-range missile interception test within its borders.
The test reached its goals," China's Ministry of Defense said in a statement on its official Weibo account.
The statement stressed that the test was for defensive purposes only and was not targeted against any specific country.