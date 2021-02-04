China Completes Land-Based Mid-Range Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

China's military successfully tested a land-based mid-range missile interception system on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021)

"On Feb 4, 2021, China conducted a land-based mid-range missile interception test within its borders.

The test reached its goals," China's Ministry of Defense said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

The statement stressed that the test was for defensive purposes only and was not targeted against any specific country.