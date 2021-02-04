UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Completes Land-Based Mid-Range Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:21 PM

China Completes Land-Based Mid-Range Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry

China's military successfully tested a land-based mid-range missile interception system on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) China's military successfully tested a land-based mid-range missile interception system on Thursday.

"On Feb 4, 2021, China conducted a land-based mid-range missile interception test within its borders.

The test reached its goals," China's Ministry of Defense said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

The statement stressed that the test was for defensive purposes only and was not targeted against any specific country.

Related Topics

China

Recent Stories

DC reviews anti-typhoid arrangements

2 minutes ago

478,222 children administered anti-typhoid vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

Solution of Kashmir issue essential for sustainabl ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan President Hopes to Attract Investments, B ..

3 minutes ago

Unauthorized transport stands to be shifted to out ..

3 minutes ago

Indian brutalities in IIOJK to humiliate and disgr ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.