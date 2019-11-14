UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Completes Mars Lander Test Ahead Of 2020 Mission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

China completes Mars lander test ahead of 2020 mission

China on Thursday completed a test of its Mars exploration lander ahead of Beijing's first mission to the red planet slated for 2020

Huailai, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :China on Thursday completed a test of its Mars exploration lander ahead of Beijing's first mission to the red planet slated for 2020.

Beijing is pouring billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022.

Thursday's hovering and obstacle avoidance test, which took place in Huailai, northern Hebei province, was conducted in a facility that simulated conditions on Mars.

A red platform with steel cables attached mimicked the planet's gravity, which is about a third that of Earth, as the lander descended from a tall, metal structure.

The test is "an important part" of China's plans to land on Mars, said Zhang Kejian, director of the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

"Currently, all development work is going smoothly," he said in a statement.

China is pushing to catch up with the United States and become a space power, with ambitions of a manned lunar landing.

Earlier this year it made the first ever soft landing on the far side of the moon, deploying a rover on the surface.

China's first mission to Mars will focus on "orbiting and landing on Mars and perform a patrol survey on the surface," Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of China's Mars mission, said at Thursday's test.

"After the probe is launched, it will take seven months to reach Mars," he added.

The final landing process will only last about seven minutes, but is "the most difficult and the most challenging part of the whole mission".

Related Topics

China Beijing Lander United States 2020 All From Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Visit of President El Sisi to UAE comes at importa ..

18 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says roles of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari in ..

24 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo ..

47 minutes ago

OPEC predicts oil and gas will still supply most g ..

47 minutes ago

Tezgham inferno: Three more bodies identified, han ..

50 minutes ago

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak unveils commemorative st ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.