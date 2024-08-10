Open Menu

China Completes Olympic Table Tennis Gold Clean Sweep

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM

China completes Olympic table tennis gold clean sweep

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) China completed a clean sweep of the Olympic gold medals in table tennis Saturday by winning the women's team title in Paris, the sixth time the Chinese have collected the full set.

The Chinese women withstood a brave Japanese challenge but eventually overpowered their opponents 3-0, their fifth gold from five competitions at the Games.

The first tie, a doubles match pitting China's Chen Meng and Wang Manyu against Hina Hinata and Miwa Harimoto, went down to the wire, the Chinese edging it 12-10 in the deciding fifth game.

Individual silver medallist Sun Yingsha was also pushed hard by her Japanese opponent, Miu Hirano, but prevailed 3-0.

Then Wang finished off the job, beating Harimoto 3-1 to write another golden chapter in Chinese table tennis history.

