China Completes World Longest Cross Sea Road Rail Bridge
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:48 PM
FUZHOU China on Wednesday completed the main structure of the world's longest cross-sea road-rail bridge in its southeastern province of Fujian
FUZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :FUZHOU China on Wednesday completed the main structure of the world's longest cross-sea road-rail bridge in its southeastern province of Fujian.
The last steel girder, weighing 473 tonnes, was bolted on the Pingtan Strait Road-rail Bridge, another mega project in China, on Wednesday morning.