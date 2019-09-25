China Completes World's Longest Cross-sea Road-rail Bridge
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:22 PM
China on Wednesday completed the main structure of the world's longest cross-sea road-rail bridge in its southeastern province of Fujian
The last steel girder, weighing 473 tonnes, was bolted on the Pingtan Strait Road-rail Bridge, another mega project in China, on Wednesday morning, Xinhua said.