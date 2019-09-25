UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Completes World's Longest Cross-sea Road-rail Bridge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

China completes world's longest cross-sea road-rail bridge

China on Wednesday completed the main structure of the world's longest cross-sea road-rail bridge in its southeastern province of Fujian

FUZHOU, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :China on Wednesday completed the main structure of the world's longest cross-sea road-rail bridge in its southeastern province of Fujian.

The last steel girder, weighing 473 tonnes, was bolted on the Pingtan Strait Road-rail Bridge, another mega project in China, on Wednesday morning, Xinhua said.

Related Topics

World China

Recent Stories

Infinix is all set to launch its most anticipated ..

3 minutes ago

USAID starts programme on agribusiness for rural w ..

7 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

7 minutes ago

Hillary Clinton Supports Impeachment Inquiry Into ..

14 seconds ago

Xi announces opening of Beijing Daxing Internation ..

16 seconds ago

Overflowing trash trolleys feed pigs, stray dogs p ..

17 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.