UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China 'comprehensively' Bans Illegal Wildlife Trade:

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:46 PM

China 'comprehensively' bans illegal wildlife trade:

China on Monday declared an immediate and "comprehensive" ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the deadly coronavirus outbreak

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :China on Monday declared an immediate and "comprehensive" ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The country's top legislative committee met on Monday and approved a proposal "on comprehensively prohibiting the illegal wildlife trade, abolishing the bad habit of over consumption of wildlife, and effectively protecting the lives and health of the people," state television reported.

Related Topics

China TV Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Iran Reac ..

1 minute ago

Turkmen draft constitution hints at succession pla ..

9 minutes ago

MoCC to buy 15 percent saplings from women, youth ..

9 minutes ago

American company to set up first ever manufacturin ..

9 minutes ago

Mominul, Mushfiqur tons put Bangladesh on top

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing AII ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.