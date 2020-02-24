China 'comprehensively' bans illegal wildlife trade:

China on Monday declared an immediate and "comprehensive" ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the deadly coronavirus outbreak

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :China on Monday declared an immediate and "comprehensive" ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The country's top legislative committee met on Monday and approved a proposal "on comprehensively prohibiting the illegal wildlife trade, abolishing the bad habit of over consumption of wildlife, and effectively protecting the lives and health of the people," state television reported.