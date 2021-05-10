UrduPoint.com
China Concerned About Escalation Of Israel-Palestine Tensions - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 08:26 PM

China Concerned About Escalation of Israel-Palestine Tensions - Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying conveyed Beijing's concerns on Monday over growing tensions between Israel and Palestine, calling on the sides to show restraint

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying conveyed Beijing's concerns on Monday over growing tensions between Israel and Palestine, calling on the sides to show restraint.

Clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians started on Friday and lasted through this morning's celebrations of Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel taking control of the city during the 1967 Six-Day War.

"The Chinese side is concerned about the escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine. We call on the sides to show restraint to prevent more casualties in clashes," Hua said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman expressed hope that the international community would facilitate the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations based on a two-state solution formula and in accordance with UN resolutions.

As violence extended over the weekend, the Israeli police barred Jewish visitors from the Temple Mount on Monday in a bid to prevent further escalation, but clashes occurred later near the Morocco Gate, located between Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Wailing Wall.

According to the Red Crescent office in Jerusalem, about 300 Palestinians were injured over the days of clashes, with 205 of them in need of hospitalization. The Israeli side reported nine injured persons among its police officers, including one taken to a hospital.

