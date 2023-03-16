China Concerned About Protracted Nature of Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

China is concerned about the protracted nature of the Ukrainian crisis and the possibility of it getting out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) China is concerned about the protracted nature of the Ukrainian crisis and the possibility of it getting out of control, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Thursday.

"China is concerned about the prolonged escalation of the crisis and the possibility of it getting out of control," Qin said during a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Beijing hopes that Moscow and Kiev will maintain restraint and resume peace talks as soon as possible, the minister added.

"We hope that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, and resume peace talks as soon as possible and insist on returning to a political settlement of the situation," Qin said.