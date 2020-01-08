China 'concerned' about US-Iran tensions, calls for de-escalation

Expressing concerns over the latest situation in the Middle East, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Wednesday called for de-escalation and restraint amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Expressing concerns over the latest situation in the middle East, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson on Wednesday called for de-escalation and restraint amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

"We call on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through peaceful means such as planning and negotiation, and jointly maintain peace and stability in the Gulf region," Geng Shuang made the remarks after Tehran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two U.S.-led coalition military bases in Iraq early on Wednesday local time.

He said the situation in the Middle East was sensitive and complex and China was closely following relevant developments.

"We call on relevant parties to exercise restraint. China always believes that relevant parties should on the basis of mutual respect properly resolve differences and conflicts through dialogue, negotiation, and other peaceful means to jointly uphold peace and stability in the region," he added.

Like the Chinese side said many times, the worsening of tensions in the Middle East was in no one's interest. Ensuring peace and stability in the region was of vital importance to the world.

China, he said, will continue to closely follow the developments and maintain close communication with relevant parties to make efforts in order to cool down the situation and properly handle the latest developments and "we will play a role in the process."