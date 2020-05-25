UrduPoint.com
China Concerned As US Mulls First Nuclear Test Since 1992 - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 05:40 PM

China Concerned as US Mulls First Nuclear Test Since 1992 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Beijing is concerned over reports that Washington is weighing up whether to conduct its first nuclear test since 1992, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday, adding that China expects the US to comply with its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

On Saturday, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing sources close to the matter, that US President Donald Trump has discussed the possibility of conducting the country's first nuclear test in 28 years.

"We are extremely concerned about these reports. The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty is an important pillar of the international nuclear arms control system, and although it has not yet entered into force, the ban on nuclear testing has become an international norm," Zhao said.

The spokesperson added that the CTBT is a crucial tool for promoting disarmament, preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and ensuring global peace and security.

"Five nuclear powers, including the United States, have signed a treaty and have pledged to suspend nuclear tests. The US has conducted more nuclear tests than any other country. We urge Washington to respect its responsibilities, fulfill its obligations, and effectively support the goals and objectives of the treaty," the spokesperson stated.

Washington must not take steps to further destabilize global security and arms control infrastructure, Zhao added.

The CTBT was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1996 but has not entered force as several nations, including the United States, have not yet ratified the document. All European countries, including Russia, the UK, and France have ratified the treaty. 

