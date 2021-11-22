UrduPoint.com

China Concerned By AUKUS Deal On Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:44 PM

China Concerned by AUKUS Deal on Nuclear Submarines Data Exchange - Foreign Ministry

China has voiced concerns over the fresh deal between the US, the UK, and Australia on the nuclear submarine technology exchange within their security alliance AUKUS, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) China has voiced concerns over the fresh deal between the US, the UK, and Australia on the nuclear submarine technology exchange within their security alliance AUKUS, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said that he has signed the AUKUS Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement jointly with UK High Commissioner Victoria Treadell and US Charge d'Affaires Michael Goldman.

"China expresses serious concern over the cooperation between the US, Great Britain and Australia in the field of nuclear submarines, these actions exacerbate tensions in the region, incite an arms race, threaten regional peace and stability, and undermine international efforts in the field of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Zhao told a briefing.

Many other countries have already voiced their concerns over possible negative effects of the trilateral agreement, he went on, adding that all the signatories "ignored" all the objections, as well as international rules by inking the deal.

In mid-September, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia unveiled their trilateral defense pact, which saw Canberra ditch a bilateral $66 billion submarine deal with Paris, which condemned the move as a betrayal of trust between the states.

Related Topics

Technology Australia Exchange China Nuclear Victoria Canberra Paris Alliance United Kingdom United States All Agreement Race Billion

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates solo exhibition "Beaut ..

Shafqat Mahmood inaugurates solo exhibition "Beauty Alt Atrocity"

3 minutes ago
 Sectarianism can be defeated by teachings of Sufi ..

Sectarianism can be defeated by teachings of Sufi saints;Speakers

3 minutes ago
 PMAS-AAUR playing important role in agricultural e ..

PMAS-AAUR playing important role in agricultural education, research: Jahanian G ..

3 minutes ago
 DC reviews vaccination status, imposes fine on non ..

DC reviews vaccination status, imposes fine on non-vaccinated staff, customers

3 minutes ago
 Syeda Iffat Jabbar assumes charge as Director Paki ..

Syeda Iffat Jabbar assumes charge as Director Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister shows concern over fresh wave o ..

AJK Prime Minister shows concern over fresh wave of genocide of Kashmiris in IIO ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.