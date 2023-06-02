UrduPoint.com

China Concerned Over US Surveillance Of Foreign Diplomats In Russia - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 04:20 PM

China Concerned Over US Surveillance of Foreign Diplomats in Russia - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) China is concerned over surveillance of foreign diplomats in Russia by US intelligence agencies with the use of iPhones, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had disclosed a reconnaissance operation by US intelligence agencies involving several thousand Apple gadgets, including those registered with foreign embassies in Russia.

"We have paid attention to the relevant reports, we express concern in this regard," the ministry said, adding that the US has been using its technology for surveillance around the world for a long time.

Related Topics

World Technology Russia China Apple

Recent Stories

'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz, ..

'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz,’: Sana reacts to Imran’s ..

39 minutes ago
 Case registered against alleged abduction of human ..

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir ..

54 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

1 hour ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

2 hours ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

3 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.