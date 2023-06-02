China Concerned Over US Surveillance of Foreign Diplomats in Russia - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) China is concerned over surveillance of foreign diplomats in Russia by US intelligence agencies with the use of iPhones, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had disclosed a reconnaissance operation by US intelligence agencies involving several thousand Apple gadgets, including those registered with foreign embassies in Russia.

"We have paid attention to the relevant reports, we express concern in this regard," the ministry said, adding that the US has been using its technology for surveillance around the world for a long time.