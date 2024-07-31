China condemns 'assassination' of Hamas chief in Iran

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) China on Wednesday said it condemned the "assassination" of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran, warning it could lead to further instability in the region.

"We are highly concerned about the incident and firmly oppose and condemn the assassination," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"We are deeply concerned that this incident may lead to further instability in the regional situation," he added.

"China has always advocated resolving regional disputes through negotiation and dialogue," he added.

"Gaza should achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid further escalation of conflict and confrontation," Lin said.