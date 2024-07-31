Open Menu

China Condemns 'assassination' Of Hamas Chief In Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China condemns 'assassination' of Hamas chief in Iran

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) China on Wednesday said it condemned the "assassination" of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a strike in Tehran, warning it could lead to further instability in the region.

"We are highly concerned about the incident and firmly oppose and condemn the assassination," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"We are deeply concerned that this incident may lead to further instability in the regional situation," he added.

"China has always advocated resolving regional disputes through negotiation and dialogue," he added.

"Gaza should achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid further escalation of conflict and confrontation," Lin said.

Related Topics

China Gaza Jian Tehran Lead May

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

8 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

8 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

8 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

8 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

8 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

8 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

7 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

8 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

8 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

8 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

8 hours ago

More Stories From World