UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Condemns Attack Against Fuel Transport Ship In Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 10:50 PM

China condemns attack against fuel transport ship in Jeddah

China has condemned the attack against a fuel transport ship anchored in the fuel terminal in Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :China has condemned the attack against a fuel transport ship anchored in the fuel terminal in Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"China condemns the attack against the ship in Saudi Arabia," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing on Tuesday.

"We are consistently opposed to all attacks on civilians and civil facilities and call on relevant sides to avoid taking actions that might lead to escalation in regional tensions," he added.

According to an announcement made by the Saudi officials, the ship was attacked by an explosive-laden boat, resulting in a fire with no casualties.

To another question regarding removing of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism by the United States, he said," We have taken note of relevant reports."� The spokesperson said that the Chinese side was consistently opposed to any country imposing unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction on other countries based on domestic law.

"We support the Sudanese government's efforts towards improving external environment," he added.

According to media reports, the U.S. officially announced on Monday to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Related Topics

Attack Fire China Jeddah Saudi Lead United States Saudi Arabia Sudan Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Lavrov to Pay Working Visit to Croatia From Decemb ..

2 minutes ago

People and planet on 'collision course', UNDP repo ..

2 minutes ago

EU suppliers race food to UK ahead of Brexit deadl ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks back in rally mode on vaccine progress

4 minutes ago

Bruce says two Newcastle players 'not well at all' ..

4 minutes ago

Polish, Swedish Ambassadors Visit Ukraine-Controll ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.