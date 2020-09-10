UrduPoint.com
China Condemns Attack On Afghan First Vice President's Convoy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:24 PM

China condemns attack on Afghan first vice president's convoy

China has strongly condemned Wednesday's attack in Kabul on the convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :China has strongly condemned Wednesday's attack in Kabul on the convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.

"China noted this bomb attack in Kabul targeting the vice president Amrullah Saleh's convoy, which caused many casualties. We strongly condemned this attack, deeply mourned for the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing on Thursday.

He said the Afghan peace and reconciliation process was in crucial stage, which called for earnest efforts from all sides.

"As a friendly neighbour and sincere friend of Afghanistan, China firmly supports the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, supports Afghan government and people in combating terrorism and upholding national stability and people safety," he added.

The spokesperson hoped that Afghanistan would achieve peace, stability, development and prosperity at an early date.

At least 10 persons were killed and 15 others wounded in a roadside bomb attack that struck Saleh's convoy. Saleh received minor wounds in his left hand and small burns on his face. His teenage son accompanying him in the bomb-proof vehicle was unharmed, Saleh confirmed in a footage posted on his Facebook account.

Wednesday's attack came as peace efforts have been underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

