Open Menu

China Condemns Attack On Iranian Embassy In Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM

China condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) China condemns the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syrian capital of Damascus and the security of diplomatic institutions cannot be violated, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected, he said during his regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson said, China opposes any actions that lead to an escalation of tensions in the middle East.

As per reports, seven people, including a senior Iranian commander, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consular annex in Damascus, Syria on Monday.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Attack Syria China Damascus Independence Lead Middle East

Recent Stories

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

37 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

2 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

14 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

17 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

17 hours ago

More Stories From World