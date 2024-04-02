China condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) China condemns the attack on the Iranian embassy in Syrian capital of Damascus and the security of diplomatic institutions cannot be violated, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected, he said during his regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson said, China opposes any actions that lead to an escalation of tensions in the middle East.

As per reports, seven people, including a senior Iranian commander, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consular annex in Damascus, Syria on Monday.

APP/asg