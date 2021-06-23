UrduPoint.com
China Condemns Attempts To Interfere In Hong Kong, Tibet Affairs - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:09 PM

China Condemns Attempts to Interfere in Hong Kong, Tibet Affairs - Defense Minister

China strongly opposes foreign attempts to interfere in the issues of Hong Kong, Tibet and the South China Sea, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe. said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) China strongly opposes foreign attempts to interfere in the issues of Hong Kong, Tibet and the South China Sea, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe. said on Wednesday.

"The issues of Hong Kong, Tibet and the South China Sea are the core interests of China.

These issues affects our internal affairs, and we categorically oppose any attempts to interfere and infringe on Chinese interests," Wei said at the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security.

Beijing will never allow Taiwan to be separated from the "Greater China," the minister emphasized.

