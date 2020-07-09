China considers Australia's new policies on Hong Kong and its concerns over the imposition the new national security law on the Chinese special administrative region as meddling in its domestic affairs, the Chinese Embassy in Australia said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a five-year extension of visas to Hong Kong passport holders who work or study in Australia, thus paving a way for their permanent residency, and suspension of an extradition agreement with China's special administrative region.

"China strongly deplores and opposes the groundless accusations and measures announced by the Australian government with regard to Hong Kong, which is a serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, and a gross interference in China's internal affairs," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

Australia, like other Western countries, has claimed that Beijing's new national security law would undermine Hong Kong's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China.

Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the law, which entered into force in late June and was met with a wave of protests in the city, would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the recent unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle. China has repeatedly called on Western countries, including Australia, to stop interfering in its internal affairs.