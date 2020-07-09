UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Condemns Australia's Recent Policy Changes Toward Hong Kong - Embassy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 03:35 PM

China Condemns Australia's Recent Policy Changes Toward Hong Kong - Embassy

China considers Australia's new policies on Hong Kong and its concerns over the imposition the new national security law on the Chinese special administrative region as meddling in its domestic affairs, the Chinese Embassy in Australia said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) China considers Australia's new policies on Hong Kong and its concerns over the imposition the new national security law on the Chinese special administrative region as meddling in its domestic affairs, the Chinese Embassy in Australia said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a five-year extension of visas to Hong Kong passport holders who work or study in Australia, thus paving a way for their permanent residency, and suspension of an extradition agreement with China's special administrative region.

"China strongly deplores and opposes the groundless accusations and measures announced by the Australian government with regard to Hong Kong, which is a serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, and a gross interference in China's internal affairs," the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

Australia, like other Western countries, has claimed that Beijing's new national security law would undermine Hong Kong's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China.

Hong Kong's leadership and the central government in Beijing say the law, which entered into force in late June and was met with a wave of protests in the city, would not affect residents' rights. Beijing maintains that the recent unrest in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle. China has repeatedly called on Western countries, including Australia, to stop interfering in its internal affairs.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia China Beijing Hong Kong United Kingdom June From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 minutes ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL launches Customer Support Services in Sindhi ..

45 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 13,293 in ..

6 minutes ago

Millions under new Australia lockdown as global vi ..

6 minutes ago

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 21,129, total c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.