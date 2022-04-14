UrduPoint.com

China Condemns Distortion Of Its Position On Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 03:42 PM

China supports dialogue and consultations on the Ukrainian issue, opposes double standards in international affairs, and does not tolerate pressure, threats, distortion of its position and baseless accusations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Thursday

"We strongly oppose any distortion and smear of the Chinese position. China has always played a constructive role on the Ukrainian issue, we support justice and strive for peace," the diplomat stressed.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that the global attitude towards China, including the prospects for further economic integration, depends on its reaction to calls to influence Russia in the light of the Ukrainian conflict.

According to Zhao, China has always taken the position that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected, and also finds it necessary to equally ensure the sovereignty and security of Ukraine, and take into account Russia's security concerns.

He also added that Beijing opposes baseless accusations against China, as well as any pressure or threats.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing Luhansk Donetsk

