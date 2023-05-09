UrduPoint.com

China Condemns Expulsion Of Diplomat From Canada, Will Take Countermeasures - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 05:40 AM

China Condemns Expulsion of Diplomat from Canada, Will take Countermeasures - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Chinese embassy in Canada has issued a strong condemnation of Ottawa's decision to declare persona non grata a consular official and vows to take resolute countermeasures, the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

"On 8th May, the Canadian side blatantly declared one consular official from the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto persona non grata based on rumors of the so-called 'China Interference' hyped up by some politicians and media. This has seriously violated international law, basic norms governing international relations and the related bilateral agreements and sabotaged the China-Canada relations.

The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged stern protest with the Canadian side. The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side," the spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday.

The embassy urged Ottawa to refrain from further degrading bilateral relations noting that if Canadian authorities act "wantonly and arbitrarily," Beijing will strongly react.

Related Topics

Protest Condemnation China Canada Resolute Ottawa Toronto Beijing May Media All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab ..

Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab Chambers sign cooperation agr ..

5 hours ago
 UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minis ..

UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minister

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss consolidating cooperation ..

5 hours ago
 UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heraldin ..

UAE-India CEPA driving industrial output, heralding new era of prosperity: Minis ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.