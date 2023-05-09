China Condemns Expulsion of Diplomat from Canada, Will take Countermeasures - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The Chinese embassy in Canada has issued a strong condemnation of Ottawa's decision to declare persona non grata a consular official and vows to take resolute countermeasures, the embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

"On 8th May, the Canadian side blatantly declared one consular official from the Chinese Consulate General in Toronto persona non grata based on rumors of the so-called 'China Interference' hyped up by some politicians and media. This has seriously violated international law, basic norms governing international relations and the related bilateral agreements and sabotaged the China-Canada relations.

The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this and has lodged stern protest with the Canadian side. The Chinese side will take resolute countermeasures and all consequences arising therefrom shall be borne by the Canadian side," the spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday.

The embassy urged Ottawa to refrain from further degrading bilateral relations noting that if Canadian authorities act "wantonly and arbitrarily," Beijing will strongly react.