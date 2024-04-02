Open Menu

China Condemns Israel Strike On Iranian Consular Annex In Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China condemns Israel strike on Iranian consular annex in Syria

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) China on Tuesday said it condemned Israeli air strikes that destroyed the consular annex at close ally Iran's embassy in Damascus.

"China condemns the attack," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

"The security of diplomatic institutions cannot be violated, and Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected," he said.

"The current situation in the middle East is turbulent and we oppose any actions that lead to an escalation of tensions," Wang said.

The Israeli air strikes destroyed the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus, Syrian and Iranian officials said.

A top Revolutionary Guard commander was among seven members the force said were killed.

