China Condemns Israel Strike On Iranian Consular Annex In Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) China on Tuesday said it condemned Israeli air strikes that destroyed the consular annex at close ally Iran's embassy in Damascus.
"China condemns the attack," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
"The security of diplomatic institutions cannot be violated, and Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected," he said.
"The current situation in the middle East is turbulent and we oppose any actions that lead to an escalation of tensions," Wang said.
The Israeli air strikes destroyed the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus, Syrian and Iranian officials said.
A top Revolutionary Guard commander was among seven members the force said were killed.
Recent Stories
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway
Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024
Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
More Stories From World
-
China renews yellow alert for severe convective weather9 minutes ago
-
Iran president says Israel's Syria attack 'will not go unanswered'9 minutes ago
-
Bullet train services suspended in parts of eastern Japan9 minutes ago
-
Australian state uses AI to predict flood risks9 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's construction contracts rebound in Q49 minutes ago
-
Guatemala, Nicaragua to play FIFA World Cup qualifying warmup19 minutes ago
-
NE China ports handle record high China-Europe freight train trips in Q119 minutes ago
-
China's Inner Mongolia sees installed capacity of new energy topping 100 mln kilowatts19 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily vehicle traffic19 minutes ago
-
S. Korea's agricultural products export hits new high in Q119 minutes ago
-
China's tiger and leopard park sees over 35 cubs born in past year19 minutes ago
-
Coral fossils found in central China29 minutes ago