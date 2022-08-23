UrduPoint.com

China Condemns Japanese Lawmakers' Visit To Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 07:47 PM

China Condemns Japanese Lawmakers' Visit to Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

China "strongly deplores" the recent visit of Japanese lawmakers to Taiwan and urges Tokyo to stop following the wrong path, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) China "strongly deplores" the recent visit of Japanese lawmakers to Taiwan and urges Tokyo to stop following the wrong path, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"China strongly deplores this egregious move and will take resolute and strong measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," a statement read.

The political basis of relations between Beijing and Tokyo directly depends on the Taiwan issue, the Chinese foreign ministry said. Meanwhile, the visit of Japanese lawmakers to the island "grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, blatantly violates the one-China principle and the spirit of the four China-Japan political documents and sends a seriously wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces," Beijing added.

"Japan once kept Taiwan under its colonial rule for half a century. Japan is historically responsible for its serious wrongdoing to the Chinese people and has all the more reason to be prudent in its words and deeds," the department said in the statement.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Tokyo damaged the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China by allowing its politicians to carry out "such a political manipulation."

"We urge the Japanese side to deeply reflect on the events of history, abide by the principles of the four China-Japan political documents and the commitments it has made, stop making provocation and stop stirring up trouble on the Taiwan question. Japan must not wade in muddy water and seek selfish gains in the Taiwan Strait. It must stop going further down the wrong path," the statement read.

On Monday, Japanese lawmakers, including Keiji Furuya and Minoru Kihara, who serve as the head and general secretary of the Tokyo-Taipei parliamentary group, arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit. The delegation is scheduled to meet with the top leadership of the island, including head of administration Tsai Ing-wen, Vice President Lai Ching-te, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

