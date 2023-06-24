Open Menu

China Condemns Kiev's Inclusion Of Car Manufacturer Geely In 'War Sponsor' List - Beijing

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 05:30 PM

China Condemns Kiev's Inclusion of Car Manufacturer Geely in 'War Sponsor' List - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) China resolutely opposes Ukraine's inclusion of car manufacturer Geely in the list of international "sponsors of war," demanding that Kiev immediately correct its mistakes, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention said that it had put China's Geely on the list of international "sponsors of war" for refusing to leave the Russian market.

"China firmly opposes the inclusion of Chinese companies in the relevant list. We demand that the Ukrainian side immediately correct its mistakes and eliminate a negative impact," the ministry said.

Corruption Ukraine Russia China Car Kiev Market

