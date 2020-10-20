China Condemns Meeting Between US Official, Exiled Tibetan Leader - Foreign Ministry

China raised an objection to the United States and called on Washington to refrain from meddling in domestic affairs after US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Robert Destro met with Lobsang Sangay, the president of the so-called Tibetan government-in-exile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Tuesday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Destro's appointment to his new role last week. Soon afterward, Sangay said that he met with the US official.

"The affairs of Tibet are exclusively the internal affairs of China, interference from outside is unacceptable. The appointment of the so-called US Special Coordinator for Tibet Affairs is a political step to interfere in the internal affairs of China and undermine the development and stability of Tibet," Zhao said, adding that Beijing strongly objects to the appointment.

The foreign ministry spokesman said that the so-called Tibetan government-in-exile is a separatist organization and "not a single country" recognizes its legitimacy. Zhao also called Sangay an "anti-China separatist."

"We also oppose any contacts with officials of other countries with him [Sangay], Destro violated the obligations and strategic position of the American side that the US does not support the independence of Tibet and does not recognize the 'Tibetan government in exile' by meeting with this person," the spokesman said.

Zhao urged Washington to refrain from giving any support to separatist forces and said that Beijing would defend its own interests.