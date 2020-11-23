UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Civilians In Kabul, Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:53 PM

China condemns terrorist attack targeting civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan

China on Monday condemned terror attacks targeting civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan and expressed condolences to the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :China on Monday condemned terror attacks targeting civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan and expressed condolences to the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

"China condemns the attacks targeting civilians and expressed condolences to the victims and sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that the Chinese side would continue to firmly support Afghan government and people in their efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard the national stability and their own security.

"China is ready to work with the international community to help Afghanistan achieve peace and stability at an early date," he added.

On the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, he said that China called on foreign troops to leave Afghanistan in orderly and responsible manner and give terrorist forces no breathing space and contribute to Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process.

It may be mentioned that on the weekend, Afghanistan's capital Kabul was attacked by 23 rockets leaving 10 people killed and 51 injured. Islamic State (IS) claimed the responsibility.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul China May From Government

Recent Stories

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring ..

3 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Calls Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID ..

3 minutes ago

Equity markets rise by vaccine hope, surging infec ..

3 minutes ago

FESCO issues shutdown program

3 minutes ago

Eurozone economy in 'steep downturn', says key sur ..

3 minutes ago

PNCA postpones Annual Festival 2020 amid Covid 19

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.