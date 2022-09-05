UrduPoint.com

China Condemns US Approval Of $1.1Bln Worth Of Arms Sale To Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 04:40 PM

China Condemns US Approval of $1.1Bln Worth of Arms Sale to Taiwan

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Beijing calls on Washington to stop building up tensions in the Taiwan Strait and also expresses strong opposition to the sale of US weapons and any foreign military contacts with the island, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

Last week, the US State Department approved the sale of approximately $1.1 billion in military equipment including Harpoon and Sidewinder missiles to Taiwan in order to modernize the island's defense capabilities and serve US security interests.

"US arms sales to China's Taiwan region are a blatant violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué. The arms sales gravely undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, severely harm China-US relations and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and send a gravely wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces. China firmly opposes and strongly condemns them," Mao said, commenting on the new approved US arms sale to Taiwan.

The spokeswoman said that China would take strong measures to defend its sovereignty and security interests. Beijing urges the US to act responsibly in the region, she added.

"China urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués, stop arms sales to Taiwan and military contact with Taiwan, stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, stop seeking political manipulation with Taiwan-related issues, stop using Taiwan to contain China, and avoid going further down the wrong and dangerous path," Mao added.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

China considers Taiwan an unalienable part of its sovereign territory and opposes any official contacts between the island and other countries. The US has been supporting the government of Taiwan and selling weapons to the island. Beijing has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Related Topics

China Washington Sale Mao Beijing Nancy Independence Lead August Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Storm of abuse on social media against national de ..

Storm of abuse on social media against national defense institutions and spewing ..

47 minutes ago
 Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU ..

Amb. Mussinov Receives Tunisia's Candidate for ITU Director of Telecommunication ..

48 minutes ago
 Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

2 hours ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

3 hours ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.