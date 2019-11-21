UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Condemns US For Passing Hong Kong Rights Bill - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:20 PM

China Condemns US for Passing Hong Kong Rights Bill - Foreign Ministry

China strongly condemns the passage of a bill in Congress that mandates US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses in Hong Kong, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) China strongly condemns the passage of a bill in Congress that mandates US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses in Hong Kong, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

"China strongly condemns and resolutely protests the passage of the bill by the US Senate and House of Representatives," Geng Shuang told reporters at a daily briefing.

He warned Washington that its "erroneous actions" would hurt its interests in the autonomous city and urged the US administration to stop meddling with China's and Hong Kong's internal affairs.

The House passed two bills on Hong Kong on Wednesday, a day after the Senate backed them in a voice vote. They still need the president's approval.

The bills seek to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials implicated in human rights abuse and ban exports of supplies to the city's police that can be used to crack down on protesters.

Related Topics

Senate Police Exports China Washington Vote Hong Kong Congress

Recent Stories

FO says death certificate of Col Zahir is fake

10 minutes ago

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Says ..

8 minutes ago

Man killed on road in Rajanpur

8 minutes ago

Photo Panels Exhibition 'Japan- Through the Lens' ..

3 minutes ago

OECD trims global 2020 growth forecast

3 minutes ago

OECD Lowers 2020 Forecast for Global GDP Growth to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.