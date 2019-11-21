China Condemns US for Passing Hong Kong Rights Bill - Foreign Ministry

China strongly condemns the passage of a bill in Congress that mandates US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses in Hong Kong, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) China strongly condemns the passage of a bill in Congress that mandates US sanctions over alleged human rights abuses in Hong Kong, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

"China strongly condemns and resolutely protests the passage of the bill by the US Senate and House of Representatives," Geng Shuang told reporters at a daily briefing.

He warned Washington that its "erroneous actions" would hurt its interests in the autonomous city and urged the US administration to stop meddling with China's and Hong Kong's internal affairs.

The House passed two bills on Hong Kong on Wednesday, a day after the Senate backed them in a voice vote. They still need the president's approval.

The bills seek to sanction Chinese and Hong Kong officials implicated in human rights abuse and ban exports of supplies to the city's police that can be used to crack down on protesters.