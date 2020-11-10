UrduPoint.com
China Condemns US Sanctions Against Hong Kong Officials - Foreign Ministry

Tue 10th November 2020

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) China resolutely opposes and condemns new US sanctions imposed on several Hong Kong officials, and considers them as flagrant interference in the Chinese domestic affairs, Spokesman of Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US sanctioned four Chinese nationals for implementing China's national security law in Hong Kong and cracking down on protesters.

"The US actions constitute public interference in the affairs of Hong Kong and flagrant interference in the internal affairs of China, seriously undermine the basic principles of the international law and international relations. The Chinese side resolutely opposes and condemns this step," Wang said at a briefing.

The spokesman stressed that Hong Kong is an inherent part of China and Hong Kong-related issues are integral to the domestic affairs of China and other states are in no position to interfere in them.

Wang called on the US to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong's internal affairs and lift the respective sanctions.

In June 2019, mass protests erupted in Hong Kong as a reaction to a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to mainland China. The demonstrations continued for weeks and turned violent even after the unpopular measure was withdrawn in September 2019. Beijing said that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

To stabilize the situation in the city, the Chinese government in late June enacted the national security law in Hong Kong. The new legislation banned separatist and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. It provoked a wave of criticism in Hong Kong and abroad with US President Donald Trump threatening to sanction both Chinese and Hong Kong officials for allegedly undermining the city's autonomy.

