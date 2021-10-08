UrduPoint.com

China Condoles Balochistan Earthquake Victims, Offers Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:11 PM

China condoles Balochistan earthquake victims, offers assistance

China on Friday condoled over the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Harnai area of Balochistan province saying it stands ready to assist affected people to the best of its abilities

BEIJING, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :China on Friday condoled over the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Harnai area of Balochistan province saying it stands ready to assist affected people to the best of its abilities.

"We mourn for the deceased and offer our condolences to the bereaved families and the inured," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Ljian said while responding to APP during his regular briefing which resumed here after the Chinese National Day holidays.

At least 20 people were killed and over 300 others injured after an earthquake of 5.9 magnitudes hit Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province early Thursday morning.

The spokesperson said that China paid great attention to the earthquake in Pakistan and remarked that China and Pakistan were enjoying fine tradition of helping each other.

"We are ready to offer help to the best of our abilities and based on Pakistan's needs," he added.

According to local media reports, the casualties were reported from the Harnai district of the province where several houses collapsed after the jolts.

Rescue teams rushed to different affected areas and started rescue work following the earthquake. A state of emergency has been declared in the affected districts of the province.

