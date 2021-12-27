UrduPoint.com

China Condoles Death Of Archbishop Tutu Of South Africa

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :China on Monday mourned the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, offering sincere condolences to Tutu's family.

"Desmond Tutu was a renowned anti-apartheid leader in South Africa. We are deeply saddened by his passing and extend sincere condolences to his family," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

Tutu, an iconic figure during South Africa's fight against apartheid, passed away on Sunday morning in Cape Town at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife of 66 years and their four children.

The clergyman, known as "the voice of the voiceless", was born in 1931 in Klerksdorp, a small town southwest of Johannesburg.

Tutu's funeral will take place January 1, at the Cathedral of St George in Cape Town, his former parish, and will close a week of events and acts of mourning.

