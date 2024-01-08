Open Menu

China Condoles Killing Of Two Journalists In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2024 | 07:59 PM

China on Monday expressed condolences over killing of two journalists during Israel’s attack in southern Gaza

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) China on Monday expressed condolences over killing of two journalists during Israel’s attack in southern Gaza.

“We mourn for the two journalists’ death and extend our deep sympathies to Mr Wael Dahdouh for his loss,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

She said that during the last three months, the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict had taken nearly 23,000 lives in Gaza, including over 100 media workers.

According to the relevant United Nations agency, nearly 90 percent of people in Gaza have been displaced. Despite the repeated international call for ceasefire, the fighting is still raging and killing innocent civilians every day.

“China strongly calls on relevant parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to exercise restraint, faithfully implement relevant UN resolutions, start an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians and prevent such tragedies from reoccurring,” the spokesperson added.

As per media reports, Hamza Dhdouh, son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh was killed in Israeli attack in southern Gaza.

The wife, son, daughter and grandson of the Al-Jazeera bureau chief were killed during a previous Israeli air strike.

Mustafa Thuria, a video stringer for AFP, was also killed during the attack.

