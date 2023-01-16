UrduPoint.com

China Condoles Over Loss Of Lives In Nepal Plane Crash

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 08:25 PM

China condoles over loss of lives in Nepal plane crash

China on Monday condoled over heavy casualties caused by the passenger plane crash in Nepal, and expressed deep condolences and sympathy with the bereaved families of victims

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) : China on Monday condoled over heavy casualties caused by the passenger plane crash in Nepal, and expressed deep condolences and sympathy with the bereaved families of victims.

"This tragic incident is deeply saddening.

At this moment of grief, as Nepal's close neighbour and long-standing true friend, China offers its thoughts to the people of Nepal," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

"We mourn for the victims of the crash and offer our heartfelt sympathy to the families who have lost loved ones," he added.

According to reports, a Nepalese passenger plane carrying 68 passengers and four crew members from Kathmandu to Pokhara crashed and caught fire on Wednesday.

