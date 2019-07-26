UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Condoles With Tunisia Over President's Death

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:25 PM

China condoles with Tunisia over president's death

A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Friday expressed deep condolences over the death of Tunisian President Caid Essebsi who died at the age of 92 at a hospital in Tunis

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Friday expressed deep condolences over the death of Tunisian President Caid Essebsi who died at the age of 92 at a hospital in Tunis.

President Essebsi was a leader deeply loved by the Tunisian people.

The Chinese side expressed deep condolences for his unfortunate death, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing here.

The spokesperson said that late Essebsi played an important role in the process of transformation and stable development of Tunisia and made positive contributions to the development of friendly relations and cooperation between China and Tunisia.

Essebsi was born in November 1926 and took over the Tunisian presidency after winning the 2014 elections.

Related Topics

China Died Tunis Tunisia November

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

19 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Estimates Annual Inflation at ..

19 minutes ago

Engr. Amir Muhammad to defend his Ph.D thesis

21 seconds ago

Local tractor manufacturing decreases 31.2% in 11 ..

22 seconds ago

Collective efforts needed to control dengue virus: ..

24 seconds ago

Cattle traders advised to take precautions for exp ..

26 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.