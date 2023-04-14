China Conducts Mid-Course Missile Interception Test - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China has successfully conducted land-based mid-course missile interception test within its territory, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense stated on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) China has successfully conducted land-based mid-course missile interception test within its territory, the Chinese Ministry of National Defense stated on Friday.

"The test has achieved all set objectives," the ministry's statement said.

The statement notes that the test was defensive in nature and was not targeted against any country.