UrduPoint.com

China Conducts Patrol Of Taiwan In Response To US-Taiwan 'Collusion' - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

China Conducts Patrol of Taiwan in Response to US-Taiwan 'Collusion' - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) China's armed forces have conducted a joint patrol involving different service branches in Taiwan's airspace and waters, dubbing it a necessary measure amid an alleged collusion between Washington and Taipei, a spokesman for the Chinese army's Eastern Theater Command said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that 30 Chinese military aircraft entered the island's airspace in the southwest, with the US saying next day that it is monitoring the situation.

"The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army has recently organized joint combat-readiness security patrol involving multiple services and arms in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island. These actions are necessary response to the collusion activities between the US and the 'Taiwan independence' forces," Sen. Col. Shi Yi said in a statement published by the Chinese defense ministry.

The spokesman called Washington out for taking unilateral steps concerning Taiwan and accused it of hypocrisy, secretly and openly inciting and supporting pro-independence forces, which he said could put Taiwan in a dangerous situation and backfire on Washington as well.

The patrol was carried out amid a three-day visit to Taiwan by US Senator Tammy Duckworth. She arrived Monday as part of a tour in the Indo-Pacific region, and on Tuesday she met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

Taiwan alienated Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The US has supported pro-independence forces in Taiwan and sold the island weapons. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has repeatedly said that the One China principle is a political foundation of China-US relations and that violations by Washington of its own obligations have been jeopardizing cooperation between the two countries, threatening peace and stability.

Related Topics

Army Business China Washington Visit Beijing Taipei Independence

Recent Stories

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-T ..

PM vows to take bilateral trade between Pakistan-Turkey to $5b

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st June 2022

3 hours ago
 OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

11 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

11 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.