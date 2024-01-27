China Conducts Vertical Takeoff, Landing Test For Reusable Kuaizhou Rocket
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A test version of the reusable Kuaizhou rocket completed a vertical takeoff and landing experiment on Friday afternoon.
The test rocket, developed by the Expace Technology Co., Ltd., a company affiliated with the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited, used a liquid oxygen methane engine.
The flight time lasted 22 seconds, and the rocket hovered in the air for nine seconds, with a height accuracy of 0.15 meter.
The landing posture of the test rocket was stable, the landing position accurate and the rocket body in good condition, signifying the success of the experiment, according to the company.
This has laid a foundation for the development of the reusable Kuaizhou rocket series, the company said.
