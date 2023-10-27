Open Menu

China Confident To Improve Foreign Trade Throughout The Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- China has the confidence to improve the quality of foreign trade throughout the year, an official with the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Friday.

Despite the sluggish global trade since the beginning of the year, China has seen its imports and exports maintain stable operation, MOC spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.

In recent months, the upward momentum of the country's foreign trade has become more apparent, she said.

China's foreign trade volume reached 3.74 trillion Yuan (about 521 billion U.S. Dollars) in September, reaching a new monthly high this year and registering month-on-month growth for a second consecutive month.

"With positive factors accumulating, we are confident to consolidate the good development trend of the foreign trade in the fourth quarter," said Shu.

