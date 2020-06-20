China Confirms 27 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 22 in Beijing - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) China registered 27 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 22 cases in Beijing, after the discovery of a new COVID-19 cluster at the major food market in the Chinese capital, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Out of 27 new cases, 23 are local, and four are imported. In addition to Beijing, one local case was detected in the northern Hebei province. Moreover, China has detected seven asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

On Friday, China registered 32 new COVID-19 cases, including 25 in the capital.

The new cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in Beijing last week after more than 40 people linked to the Xinfadi food market tested positive for the coronavirus. Beijing authorities have said that the Chinese capital was in "wartime emergency mode" and have raised the city's emergency response level, thus re-imposing strict containment measures in local residential communities.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,352, and the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China has reached 78,410.