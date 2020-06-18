China Confirms 28 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 21 in Beijing - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) China registered 28 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 21 cases in Beijing, after the discovery of a new COVID-19 cluster at the major food market in the Chinese capital, the country's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Out of 28 new cases, 24 are local, and four are imported. In addition to Beijing, two local cases were detected in the northern Hebei province and another one in the city of Tianjin. Moreover, China has detected eight asymptomatic cases of the novel coronavirus disease.

On Wednesday, China registered 44 new COVID-19 cases, including 31 in the capital.

The new cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in Beijing last week after more than 40 people linked to the Xinfadi food market tested positive for the coronavirus. Beijing authorities have said that the Chinese capital was in "wartime emergency mode" and have raised the city's emergency response level from three to two, thus re-imposing strict containment measures in local residential communities.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,293, and the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China has reached 78,394.