China Confirms 40 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 27 in Beijing - Health Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) China registered 40 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 27 cases in Beijing amid the new cluster at the wholesale food market, Xinfadi, the country's National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Out of the 40 new cases reported on Monday, 32 are local, while eight are imported. In addition to Beijing, local cases were detected in the northern Hebei province (4) and in the southwestern Sichuan province (1). Moreover, China registered six asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers and seven recoveries over the given period.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,221, and the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China reached 78,377.

A new cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in China last week. On Saturday, Beijing authorities announced they had shut down Xinfadi after over 40 people linked to the market tested positive for the coronavirus. On Sunday, Beijing authorities said that the Chinese capital was in "wartime emergency mode."