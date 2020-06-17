China Confirms 44 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 31 in Beijing - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) China registered 44 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, including 31 cases in Beijing, amid re-imposed restrictions in the capital after a new COVID-19 cluster at the major food market was discovered, the country's National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Out of 44 new cases, 33 are local, and 11 are imported. In addition to Beijing, one local case were detected in the northern Hebei province and another one in the eastern Zhejiang province. Moreover, China detected 11 asymptomatic cases, six of them in the capital, and two new recoveries over the given period.

On Tuesday, China registered 40 COVID-19 cases, including 27 in the capital.

At the moment, 137 COVID-19 carriers are being treated in hospitals across Beijing.

The new cluster of COVID-19 cases was detected in Beijing last week after more than 40 people linked to the Xinfadi food market tested positive for the coronavirus. Beijing authorities have said that the Chinese capital was in "wartime emergency mode" and have raised the city's emergency response level from three to two, thus re-imposing strict containment measures in local residential communities.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 83,265, and the death toll is 4,634. The total number of recovered individuals in China reached 78,379.