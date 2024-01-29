China confirms first successful cloning of endangered Xizang cattle breeds

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) China has successfully cloned both Zhangmu cattle and Apeijiaza cattle, two endangered breeds found in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, scientists announced Monday.

Four male calves of each breed were recently born in Yunyang County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, marking the world's first successful cloning of cattle from Xizang.