UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Confirms National Detention In US Over Alleged Break-in At Trump's Florida Residence

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 06:46 PM

China Confirms National Detention in US Over Alleged Break-in at Trump's Florida Residence

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that a Chinese woman had been arrested in the US state of Florida on charges of trespassing on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, the second such incident to happen this year

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that a Chinese woman had been arrested in the US state of Florida on charges of trespassing on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, the second such incident to happen this year.

Lu Jing, 56, reportedly broke onto the grounds of the private residence and was approached by security personnel, who asked her to leave. She returned, however, to take photos and was subsequently arrested by local police. During the investigation, it was discovered that the woman was in the US on an expired visa.

"According to the information I currently have, the Chinese embassy in the US has received a notice from the US on the arrest of a Chinese national on December 18.

The Chinese Consulate General in Houston has been able to get in touch with her," Geng Shuang said.

According to the spokesman, the Chinese government asks all its citizens abroad to respect the local laws and refrain from any illegal activities, but also counts on the US to respect the rights and interests of the detained woman.

In April, another Chinese woman, 33-year old Yujing Zhang, was sentenced to eight months in prison for attempting to trespass on Mar-a-Lago's grounds and giving false statements to law enforcement. As she was being arrested, she had multiple electronic devices on her with what was later confirmed to be malware, prompting suspicions that she was a spy.

Neither time had Trump been present in the residence.

Related Topics

Police China Trump Houston Florida April December Visa Women All From Government

Recent Stories

Military training program for Pakistan to be resum ..

11 minutes ago

The Top-Notch and Thrifty Realme 5s Will be Availa ..

21 minutes ago

Meeting reviews progress of 503 development scheme ..

1 minute ago

100 million train tickets snapped up for Spring Fe ..

1 minute ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Pesh ..

2 minutes ago

PPP believes in democracy, sacrificed for this cau ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.